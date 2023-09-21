At night, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 36 Russian cruise missiles

On the night of September 21, the Russians fired 43 X-101/X-555/X-55 air-based cruise missiles over Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They flew from 10 Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft in several waves and constantly changed course on the route.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 36 missiles. The blow was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, Air Force fighters, units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and other means.