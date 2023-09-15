The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion of blogger Yuriy Podoliaka for treason — he adjusted rockets at Mykolaiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) to the pro-Russian millionaire blogger Yuriy Podoliaka. He helped the occupiers launch rocket attacks on Mykolaiv.
The press service of SBU writes about this.
SBU documented his participation in the informational and psychological operation against Ukraine on the order of the special services of the Russian Federation. He also corrected missile strikes on Mykolaiv at the beginning of a full-scale war.
Podoliaka received intelligence from the informant, ex-head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutorʼs Office, who is already serving a life sentence for treason, Hennadiy Herman, and passed it on to curators from the Russian special services.
The prosecutor handed over the location data of the Ukrainian military, information about the consequences of the arrivals, Russian prisoners of war, daily passwords at checkpoints.
Previously, SBU employees had already informed Podolyaka about the suspicion under five articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect is hiding in Russia.
- At the end of June 2023, former Mykolaiv District Prosecutorʼs Office Hennadiy Herman was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason. On September 15, the Odesa Court of Appeals began considering the appeal against the sentence of life imprisonment of Hennadiy Herman. The ex-prosecutor of his own free will helped Russia, in particular, he handed over data on the location of Ukrainian military barracks. The occupiers attacked them, as a result of which 50 soldiers died.
- Earlier, Yuriy Podoliaka was charged with justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code), actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power (Part 2 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code), distribution of materials with calls to change the borders (Part 1 of Article 110 of the CCU) and in the propaganda of war (Article 436 of the CCU).