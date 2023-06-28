The former prosecutor of the Mykolaiv region was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason

The former head of the Mykolaiv district prosecutorʼs office Hennadii Herman was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced this on June 28.

At the beginning of March 2022, Hennadii Herman, on his own initiative, helped Russia and transmitted information about the military situation in Mykolaiv and the region.

Parents of soldiers (who died on March 18, 2022, when Russia struck the barracks — 50 people died in total) came to the announcement of the sentence. The parents of the victims accuse Herman of the fact that it was he who adjusted the Russian fire at the barracks, and threw eggs at him.

