The Former Prosecutor will be judged in Mykolaiv oblast. He passed information about the Ukrainian Army to the Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) completed the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutorʼs Office. He will be judged for treason.

The SSU writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"It has been proven that the man "collaborated" with the enemy on his own initiative from the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. While in office, the attacker used the powers granted to him to collect information of a military and operational-service nature, which he later passed on to representatives of enemy security forces," the message reads.

The suspect gave the Russians information about the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the consequences of shelling, passwords at checkpoints, as well as about Russian prisoners of war. He acted through an intermediary for the conspiracy.

He faces imprisonment from 15 years to life with confiscation of property.