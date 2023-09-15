In the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade were told the details of the de-occupation of Andriivka

The third separate motorized rifle brigade confirmed the deoccupation of the village of Andriivka in Donetsk region.

They write about this in the Telegram channel of the brigade and add that the 72nd motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation is "completely destroyed."

Ukrainian fighters surrounded the Russian garrison and in two days eliminated the head of brigade intelligence of the occupiers, three combatants and "almost the entire infantry of the 72nd brigade, together with officers and a significant amount of equipment."

Battles are ongoing now, units are being fixed in new positions.