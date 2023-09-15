The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the release of Andriivka in Donetsk region

During the assault, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Andriivka, Donetsk region. The day before, the Ministry of Defense had already written about the deoccupation of the village, but the 3rd separate assault brigade denied it.

The situation at the front and losses of the Russians are discussed in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

25 clashes took place in the past day. In the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers are trying to break through the defenses in the area of Bohdanivka. Ukrainian fighters achieved partial success in the Klishchiivka area.

On the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Lastochkyne and Avdiivka (Donetsk region), as well as on Maryinka.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out ten strikes on areas where the enemyʼs weapons and military equipment were concentrated.