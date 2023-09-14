The Ministry of Defense informed about the liberation of the village of Andriivka in Donbas. The 3rd assault brigade denied this

Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, as the Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar informed.

The heaviest fighting is currently taking place in the districts of Kurdyumivka and Klishchiivka, as well as around Bakhmut. "On the northern flank [of the city], the enemy is trying to recapture lost positions. And we are successfully advancing in the southern region," added Malyar.

At that time, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak wrote: "We have good news from the front. And for some Russians and Russian companies, the day will be bad."

In the 3rd separate assault brigade, Malyarʼs statement was denied.

"The statement about the capture of Andriivka is false and premature. Currently, serious and heavy fighting continues in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Such statements are harmful, pose a threat to the lives of personnel and harm the performance of combat missions," they noted.