The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated one more submarine

Last day, 29 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupying forces. During this time, Russia lost 620 occupiers, 15 tanks, one ship and one submarine (this is a new item in the losses of the enemy from the General Staff of the Armed Forces).

The General Staff writes about it.

On the Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, the Russians are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the areas northeast of Berestove (Kharkiv region), Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), and Bohdanivka (Donetsk region). Meanwhile, the defense forces achieved partial success in the districts of Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian fighters are defending Maryinka, where during the past day, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions 14 times. The occupiers also attacked unsuccessfully in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces are holding the initiative.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian air force carried out 12 strikes on areas where weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.