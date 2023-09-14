Air Force: Air defense downed 17 Shahed drones in four areas

On the night of September 14, the invaders attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea), Yeisk and Kursk (Russian Federation).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, there were 22 drone launches in the direction of the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Air defense forces shot down 17 out of 22 targets.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України