Explosions rang out and a column of fire rose near Yevpatoria, Crimea

On the morning of September 14, explosions rang out near Yevpatoria in Crimea. Local media reported that a column of fire had flared up in the area of the villages of Zaozerne and Uyutne, and doctors and rescuers were driving through the streets. Around 05:40, traffic on the Crimean bridge was blocked.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed that the Russian Air Defense Forces allegedly shot down 11 drones over Crimea.

Meanwhile, the Crimean Telegram channels suggested that the "strike" could have been at the Russian air defense base, located between the villages of Uyutne and Molochne near Yevpatoria.