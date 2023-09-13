Hungary agreed with three neighboring countries to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain

Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria to introduce national bans on the import of Ukrainian grain if the European Union does not extend the grain embargo. It ends on September 15.

"Reuters" writes about it.

Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said that the new national ban will cover more Ukrainian products than the current restrictions.

"We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if Brussels does not decide to extend the existing moratorium, we will introduce national measures individually," he noted.

At the same time, "Forbes Bulgaria" writes that the Parliamentary Commission on Economic Policy and Innovation voted by ten votes in favor (four against, two abstentions) in favor of the draft decision that Bulgaria does not support the extension of the ban on Ukrainian imports after September 15. The final decision will be made at the plenary session.