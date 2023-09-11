In Ukraine, about 40% of fertile land in the de-occupied territories was surveyed

In Ukraine, 470 000 hectares of agricultural land in liberated territories need to be surveyed, according to the Mine Action Plan. Currently, 188 600 hectares have been inspected.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine writes about this.

More than 1 000 specialists and 17 mechanized demining machines were involved in the survey. They work in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Specialists found out that more than 124 hectares of land (of the examined) need cleaning. More than 76 000 hectares have already been cleared, but another 7 800 hectares need to be demined.