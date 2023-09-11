In Ukraine, about 40% of fertile land in the de-occupied territories was surveyed

In Ukraine, 470 000 hectares of agricultural land in liberated territories need to be surveyed, according to the Mine Action Plan. Currently, 188 600 hectares have been inspected.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine writes about this.
More than 1 000 specialists and 17 mechanized demining machines were involved in the survey. They work in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.
Specialists found out that more than 124 hectares of land (of the examined) need cleaning. More than 76 000 hectares have already been cleared, but another 7 800 hectares need to be demined.
- According to estimates of the UN Development Program, demining of the territory of Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 000 square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people around the world. Currently, Ukrainian students in Great Britain are studying how to improve the quality of soil contaminated by hostilities.
- In total, 30% of the territory of Ukraine is contaminated by Russian mines.
- Earlier, the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it will take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.