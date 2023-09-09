Denmark took Leopard tanks from museums for the training of the Ukrainian military

Denmark took Leopard 1A5 tanks from three museums in order to start training the Ukrainian military faster. The tanks from the museums turned out to be in better condition than the 100 units that remained in the warehouses.

This is reported by Forbes.

Ukrainian military began arriving in May. The Danes took responsibility for the first stage of their training, the basic material. The training takes place at a training ground in Germany and lasts six weeks.

Denmark decommissioned the last Leopard 1 tank back in 2005, and the army replaced it with the Leopard 2. Currently, almost 100 old vehicles are stored in warehouses, many of them in need of repair.