Lithuania handed over 1.5 million ammunition for Ukraine

In a new package of military aid, Lithuania handed over 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Lithuania writes about this.

NASAMS missile complexes and other equipment will also arrive in Ukraine soon.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Lithuania has transferred €500 million in military aid to Ukraine. For 2024-2026, Vilnius allocated €200 million for military support to Ukraine. In total, Lithuania provided aid worth more than one billion euros, or 1.2% of the countryʼs GDP.