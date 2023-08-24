Lithuania informed about new military aid to Ukraine worth €41 million

On the occasion of Ukraineʼs Independence Day, Lithuania informed about a new military aid package worth €41 million.

The Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania writes about it.

The package includes ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, rifles, sets of maritime surveillance radars, 5.56 mm ammunition, generators, anti-drones and more.

"Lithuania continues its continuous support to Ukraine, which today celebrates the 32nd anniversary of its independence, and the total amount of military support to Ukraine since the beginning of the war has already exceeded half a billion euros," noted Minister of National Defense Arvydas Anusauskas.

Military support that Lithuania has already provided to Ukraine this year includes Mi-8 helicopters, L70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds of ammunition and ammunition for grenade launchers.