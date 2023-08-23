Ukraine will receive NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from Lithuania in September

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda informed during his visit to Ukraine that his country will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It will take place in September. It is currently unknown what the number is.

At the beginning of August, it became known that Lithuania will soon transfer NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-drone equipment, beds, etc. to Ukraine.

Lithuania actively trains the Ukrainian military, provides treatment and rehabilitation to Ukrainians, organizes expert consultations, and allocates money to international funds supporting Ukraine.