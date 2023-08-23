Ukraine will receive NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems from Lithuania in September

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda informed during his visit to Ukraine that his country will hand over NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It will take place in September. It is currently unknown what the number is.
- At the beginning of August, it became known that Lithuania will soon transfer NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-drone equipment, beds, etc. to Ukraine.
- Lithuania actively trains the Ukrainian military, provides treatment and rehabilitation to Ukrainians, organizes expert consultations, and allocates money to international funds supporting Ukraine.