Ukraine managed to bring home 9 Ukrainian children

Ukraine managed to return another 9 Ukrainian children who were illegally detained by Russia, in particular, in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

"The stories of these children are amazing. I have repeatedly emphasized that every return is like a special operation. After all, the destinies of children are different, but each of them had to go through trials," Lubinets emphasized.

Two children were in the temporarily occupied territories for a long time, and now they were returned to their parents. In addition, the boy whom the Russians accused of blowing up the bridge was returned to Ukraine, kept in prison for a month and interrogated.

"He went through all the circles of hell, including filtration. But now he is with his mother in Ukraine," the ombudsman added.