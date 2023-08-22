There are still 171 children in the front-line communities of Donetsk region. These are not "status" children, they have parents.

On August 22, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We use a tougher mechanism, including forced evacuation with parents. The evacuation is ongoing, we hope to reach the zero mark within 2 weeks, so that there are no children here," said Kyrylenko.

Currently, 492,000 people live in Donetsk region — this is after all the evacuations. In Avdiivka, where approximately 40,000 people lived until 2014, currently 1,691 people remain. Most of them are elderly people, although there are also young people under 30 years old.