Mandatory evacuation was announced in Kupyansk community in Kharkiv region

Taking into account the constant shelling, the mandatory evacuation of the population was announced in the Kupyansk community (Kharkiv region).

This was reported by the Kupyansk City Military Administration (CMA).

The head of the Kupyansk CMA Andriy Konashevich signed a decree on the mandatory evacuation of the population from the territory of the de-occupied community to safe regions of Ukraine. Itʼs about residents of Kupyansk, Zaoskillia, Kivsharivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

Also in the area, mandatory evacuation applies to residents of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, partly Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities.

On the night of August 10, the Russian occupying forces dropped a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk — the city council building was destroyed.