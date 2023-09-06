SBU detained an FSB agent who installed a GPS beacon to guide missiles onto a railway bridge

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent of the Russian FSB in Slavuta (Khmelnytskyi region) when he was installing a GPS beacon to guide Russian missiles to a railway bridge.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The agent placed the GPS-tracker on the abutment of the bridge under the railway track. Following the signals from the beacon, the Russians planned to adjust their missiles and aim at the bridge. For a successful "job", the agent had to receive money on a bank card.

SBU officers searched the detaineeʼs apartment, where they seized a laptop, bank cards, mobile phones and SIM cards with evidence. The agent was informed of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by life imprisonment with confiscation of property.