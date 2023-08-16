SBU detained a collaborator who wanted to become a paratrooper and hand over the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Russians

The military counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained a collaborator in the Kyiv region who wanted to join the Airborne Assault Troops unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to gather intelligence for Russia.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The man was instructed by the Russians to find out the locations of training centers of Ukrainian paratroopers and the approximate number of personnel who are trained at the training grounds.

Then the suspect planned to go to the front to transmit to the enemy the geolocation of combat positions and information about the movement of airborne assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line.

The man was detained at the stage of registration for military service in the Defense Forces. He is a resident of Kherson, who during the temporary occupation of the city supported the occupiers and cooperated with them.

He was appointed "senior dog instructor of the security department" as part of the occupation "Hola Prystan Penal Colony". In his position, the collaborator trained squads that escorted kidnapped local residents to the cells of a Russian prison. After that, the Russian special services engaged him in cooperation.

When the Ukrainian military liberated Kherson, the man was ordered to "lie low" and move to the Kyiv region. There he turned to the Military Committee to mobilize and carry out tasks from the Russians.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of collaborationism (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code). He faces up to 15 years in prison.