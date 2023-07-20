SBU detained Stremousovʼs “right-hand man” in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a pro-Russian blogger and assistant of the deceased collaborator of Kyrylo Stremousov Oleksandr Nadyozha in Odesa.

The press service of SBU did not name the detainee, but showed fragments of Nadyozhaʼs video that confirm his identity.

The special service called the blogger Stremousovʼs "right-hand man" — they had been organizing pro-Russian rallies for a long time. Before and after the full-scale invasion, Nadyozha actively promoted Russian propaganda on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and VKontakte, denied the existence of the Ukrainian state and Ukrainians as a separate people. He also discredited Ukrainian defenders and called on men to avoid mobilization.

Videos of the detainee were in demand among Kremlin propagandists. His materials were passed off as the "position" of ordinary citizens of Ukraine.

Nadyozha was detained during searches of his places of residence in Odesa and Yuzhnoukrainsk, Mykolaiv region. His laptop and 5 mobile phones were seized as evidence. Now the blogger faces up to 10 years in prison. He is currently in custody.

Nadyozha reported suspicion under three articles — justifying Russiaʼs aggression (Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code), spreading communist symbols (Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code), as well as attempting a violent change of power (Article 109 of the Criminal Code).