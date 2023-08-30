In Odesa, the SBU detained a Russian spy

In Odesa, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service detained a Russian intelligence officer, a terrorist of the LPR.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

The resident of Odesa turned out to be an ideological supporter of the occupiers. As early as May 2014, he took an active part in Russian provocations in the city. Then he fled to the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region and joined the militants.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The LPR terrorists appointed an Odesaite as the commander of the intelligence unit of the Russian-controlled "Ghost" group, which was later subordinated to the command of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Federation.

A figure under the pseudonym "Santa" fought against Ukrainian troops in the east of Ukraine, in particular near Bakhmut. Later, the militant returned to Odesa, where he tried to "lie down". During the search, they found a photo of him with LPR terrorists.

The man was informed of suspicion under part 1 of Art. 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization). He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The perpetrator is already in custody.