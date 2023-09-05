News

The SBI has announced a wanted list of former peopleʼs deputy Vadym Rabinovych

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The State Bureau of Investigation announced the search for Vadym Rabinovych, a former Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life".

On the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is stated that the ex-National Deputy is hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities. Where exactly he is now is not specified.