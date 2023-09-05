The SBI has announced a wanted list of former peopleʼs deputy Vadym Rabinovych

The State Bureau of Investigation announced the search for Vadym Rabinovych, a former Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life".
On the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is stated that the ex-National Deputy is hiding from pre-trial investigation authorities. Where exactly he is now is not specified.
- Rabinovych himself previously stated that he will live in Israel from March 2022. Ukraine suspects him of treason. The deputy spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the population and the political leadership of the countries of the European Union. His "activities" helped Russia to provide ideological support for the war against Ukraine. Now Rabinovych faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.
- On November 3, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated Rabinovychʼs parliamentary powers.
- On August 2, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested Rabinovych in absentia.