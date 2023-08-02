The court arrested former member of Ukrainian parliament Vadym Rabinovych in absentia. He is in Israel

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested Vadym Rabinovych, a former Ukrainian parliamentarian from the banned party "Opposition Platform — For Life" in absentia.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported this on August 2.

Rabinovych himself is in Israel. Ukraine suspects him of treason. The deputy spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the population and the political leadership of the countries of the European Union. His "activities" helped Russia to provide ideological support for the war against Ukraine. Now Rabinovych faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.