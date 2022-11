The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) at its meeting on November 3 prematurely deprived the MPs Ihor Vasylkovsky ("Servant of the People") and Vadym Rabinovych (OPzZh) of the authority.

On July 18, 2022, these MPs were deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by presidential decree No. 502/2022.

292 and 304 MPs voted for the respective resolutions, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed.

Thus, 417 MPs remained in the Verkhovna Rada.