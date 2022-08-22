The Secretary of the NSDC on the deprivation of citizenship of politicians: If you do not have a second passport, there is nothing to worry about

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (SNDC), Oleksiy Danilov, said that politicians who do not have a second citizenship have nothing to worry about. He emphasizes that there should be responsibility for dual citizenship in Ukraine.
He told about this in an interview with “Babel".
"Our Constitution states that we have a single citizenship. And when people took the second, third, fifth — they had to think about some kind of responsibility?" Danilov noted.
According to him, in addition to the passport, there are many other nuances, in particular, where a person pays taxes. Or where he has the right to vote and elect the government.
- On July 20, a number of Ukrainian mass media, citing their own sources in law enforcement agencies, the Office of the President, and the leadership of “Servant of the People” faction, reported that the president may sign a decree to revoke the citizenship of Hennadiy Korban, the MP, Vadym Rabinovych, and oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky.
- On July 22, 2022, the head of the Territorial Defense of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Hennadiy Korban, was not allowed to enter Ukraine, the border guards seized his Ukrainian passport and informed him that his Ukrainian citizenship was terminated in accordance with the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Subsequently, more than a hundred public and political figures spoke out for the return of Korbanʼs citizenship, in total, the document contains 112 pages with signatures.