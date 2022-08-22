The Secretary of the NSDC on the deprivation of citizenship of politicians: If you do not have a second passport, there is nothing to worry about

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (SNDC), Oleksiy Danilov, said that politicians who do not have a second citizenship have nothing to worry about. He emphasizes that there should be responsibility for dual citizenship in Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with “Babel".

"Our Constitution states that we have a single citizenship. And when people took the second, third, fifth — they had to think about some kind of responsibility?" Danilov noted.

According to him, in addition to the passport, there are many other nuances, in particular, where a person pays taxes. Or where he has the right to vote and elect the government.