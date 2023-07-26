SBI declared the suspicion of treason to the former MP of the OPZZh Vadym Rabinovych

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion of treason to the former MP of Ukraine from the banned OPZZh party Vadym Rabinovych (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code).

This is written by the press service of SBI.

According to the investigation, the former MP of national affairs spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the population and the political leadership of EU countries, and in his interviews and speeches he uttered information that harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Ukraine.

SBI also notes that Vadym Rabinovychʼs propaganda activities helped Russia achieve its military and political goals and provided it with ideological assistance.

Rabinovych was declared a suspect, sending a request for international legal assistance to Israel. The sanction of the article is up to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. Now Rabinovych is hiding abroad.