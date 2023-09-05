In Kyiv, no explosives were found after checking all shopping malls. At night, the police also searched for her at train stations

The information about the mining of all shopping malls in Kyiv was false, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said.

"As expected, the information about the mining of all shopping and entertainment centers in Kyiv turned out to be a false alarm. In addition, at night, the police received a report about the bombing of all Kyiv train stations and some medical facilities. After a thorough check, this information was also not confirmed — false calls again," he said.