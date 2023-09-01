The police received information about the mining of all secondary schools in Kyiv

The Metropolitan police received information about the mining of all secondary schools in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

The decision to evacuate children and teachers from the premises will additionally be made by the administrations of educational institutions and the police.

"Police officers are working on their own, units of the State Emergency Service will be involved if necessary," the KCMA noted in a statement.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitchko announced that today, September 1, all 420 schools of the capital have started work. The absolute majority is in the eye format. 240 000 children went to study offline — this is 2.5 times more than last year. Also, almost 25 000 first-graders went to schools in Kyiv.