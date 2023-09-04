All high schools, as well as colleges, were “mined” again in Kyiv

The capital police received a report about the mining of all secondary schools and colleges in Kyiv.
This was reported by the capital authorities.
Police officers and units of the State Emergency Service went to the places with checks. Decisions on the evacuation of children and teachers will be made by the administration of educational institutions and the police.
- The last time a mass mine was reported on September 1. At that time, all secondary schools were searched for explosives. In the end, nothing was found.