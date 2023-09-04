News

All high schools, as well as colleges, were “mined” again in Kyiv

Kostia Andreikovets
The capital police received a report about the mining of all secondary schools and colleges in Kyiv.

This was reported by the capital authorities.

Police officers and units of the State Emergency Service went to the places with checks. Decisions on the evacuation of children and teachers will be made by the administration of educational institutions and the police.