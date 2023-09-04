All shopping and entertainment centers were “mined” in Kyiv

On the evening of September 4, the Kyiv police received information about the bombing of all shopping and entertainment centers in the city.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.
According to Serhiy Popka, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the police are currently working on their own, and the units of the State Emergency Service will be involved if necessary.
- There was also a notification about mass mining on September 1. At that time, all secondary schools were searched for explosives. In the end, nothing was found.
- On September 4, the capital police received a report about the bombing of all secondary schools and colleges in Kyiv, but no explosives were found.