News

All shopping and entertainment centers were “mined” in Kyiv

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

On the evening of September 4, the Kyiv police received information about the bombing of all shopping and entertainment centers in the city.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to Serhiy Popka, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the police are currently working on their own, and the units of the State Emergency Service will be involved if necessary.