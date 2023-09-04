News

Media: Belgium will hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Belgium will hand over RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, which it bought from Germany.

The Belgian newspaper LʼEcho writes about it.

In total, Belgium bought eight such missiles. The cost of one is about €7,000.

Germany previously used the Sea Sparrow on its Bremen-class frigates, but has now retired them.