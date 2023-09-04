Media: Belgium will hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine

Belgium will hand over RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, which it bought from Germany.
The Belgian newspaper LʼEcho writes about it.
In total, Belgium bought eight such missiles. The cost of one is about €7,000.
Germany previously used the Sea Sparrow on its Bremen-class frigates, but has now retired them.
- At the beginning of the year, Politico sources noted that the Ukrainian military managed to convert its Soviet-made Buk anti-aircraft missile systems to Sea Sparrow launchers. Ukraine has already received these missiles from the USA.