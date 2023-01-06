The US announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $3 billion. What is in there

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total cost will be $2.85 billion.
The press service of the US State Department writes about this.
The new package will include:
- 50 M2 Bradley BMPs with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 25 mm shells;
- 100 M113 armored personnel carriers;
- 55 armored vehicles with mine protection (MRAP);
- 138 HMMWV armored vehicles;
- 18 self-propelled Paladin artillery installations;
- 70 thousand 155 mm artillery shells;
- 500 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells;
- 36 105 mm howitzers and 95,000 shells for them;
- 10 thousand 120 mm mortar shells;
- additional missiles to HIMARS;
- anti-aircraft missiles RIM-7 Sea Sparrow;
- 4 thousand Zuni air missiles;
- small arms, grenade launchers, mines, night vision devices and much more.
In addition, the United States allocates another $225 million for the modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their long-term support. Another $682 million will go to Americaʼs allies in Europe to boost and replenish their military capabilities amid aid to Ukraine.
In general, the United States has already allocated $24.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine.