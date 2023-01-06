The US announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $3 billion. What is in there

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Its total cost will be $2.85 billion.

The press service of the US State Department writes about this.

The new package will include:

50 M2 Bradley BMPs with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 25 mm shells;

100 M113 armored personnel carriers;

55 armored vehicles with mine protection (MRAP);

138 HMMWV armored vehicles;

18 self-propelled Paladin artillery installations;

70 thousand 155 mm artillery shells;

500 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells;

36 105 mm howitzers and 95,000 shells for them;

10 thousand 120 mm mortar shells;

additional missiles to HIMARS;

anti-aircraft missiles RIM-7 Sea Sparrow;

4 thousand Zuni air missiles;

small arms, grenade launchers, mines, night vision devices and much more.

In addition, the United States allocates another $225 million for the modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their long-term support. Another $682 million will go to Americaʼs allies in Europe to boost and replenish their military capabilities amid aid to Ukraine.

In general, the United States has already allocated $24.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine.