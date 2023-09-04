No evidence of arms supplies to Russia were found in South Africa

The President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa informed that the investigation did not find evidence of the supply of weapons to Russia by the ship "Lady R".

"Reuters" writes about it.

According to him, the group of experts did not find any evidence of supplies and relevant permits. Ramaphosa assures that no weapons were exported to the Russian Federation from South Africa.

The President says that the "Lady R" was delivering equipment ordered by Armscor for the National Defense Force to a base in South Africa. He refused to talk about the cargo in detail.