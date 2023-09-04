No evidence of arms supplies to Russia were found in South Africa

The President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa informed that the investigation did not find evidence of the supply of weapons to Russia by the ship "Lady R".
"Reuters" writes about it.
According to him, the group of experts did not find any evidence of supplies and relevant permits. Ramaphosa assures that no weapons were exported to the Russian Federation from South Africa.
The President says that the "Lady R" was delivering equipment ordered by Armscor for the National Defense Force to a base in South Africa. He refused to talk about the cargo in detail.
- The ship "Lady R" entered the port of the naval base of the Republic of South Africa in December 2022. According to the information of the local opposition, and then the US ambassador, he was loaded with weapons, which were then delivered to Russia. "Babel" previously wrote about "Lady R" and described its route in detail.
- In May of this year, the South African president created a commission to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia. In June, the countryʼs defense minister Thandi Modise admitted that the Russian ship "Lady R" had weapons, but assured that the cargo was destined for her country — this is allegedly an old order from 2018.