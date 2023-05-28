The President of South Africa created a commission to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia

The President of the South African Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, has created an independent commission to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia.
This is reported on the website of the Office of the President of South Africa.
The commission included three people. It was headed by former Supreme Court judge Phineas Mohapelo. The other two are lawyer Lia Gkabashe and former deputy minister of primary education Enver Surti. The commission has six weeks to investigate.
- In December of last year, the Western media wrote that in December 2022, the ship Lady R was loaded with weapons at the Simonstown naval base, which delivered them to Russia. In May 2023, the US ambassador to South Africa directly stated that South Africa had transferred ammunition to Russia. The South African presidentʼs spokesman then promised to take this information into account.