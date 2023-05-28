The President of South Africa created a commission to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia

The President of the South African Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, has created an independent commission to investigate possible arms deliveries to Russia.

This is reported on the website of the Office of the President of South Africa.

The commission included three people. It was headed by former Supreme Court judge Phineas Mohapelo. The other two are lawyer Lia Gkabashe and former deputy minister of primary education Enver Surti. The commission has six weeks to investigate.