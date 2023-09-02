”Skhemy” showed the three-story residence of the head of the UOC MP Onufriy in Lavra

"Skhemy" showed the former residence of the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Onufriy. Previously, journalists were not allowed there.
The three-story building on the territory of Nizhnia Lavra has a sauna, private rooms, dining rooms and meeting rooms. The Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate was previously held in the residence and prayers were read for Russian prisoners of war already during the full-scale war.
Now there is no furniture, icons, and even lighting left in the residence — everything was taken away by representatives of the UOC MP. Archimandrite Avraamiy, the Acting Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, showed the building to journalists.
- The commission of the Ministry of Culture, which works in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, found portraits of the Russian Emperor Nicholas II and his wife in the residence of Metropolitan Onufry. Before that, the Russian media found the passport of the head of the UOC MP Onufry in the bases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. He claimed that he renounced his citizenship.
- On March 10, 2023, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" announced that, effective March 29 , it was terminating the agreement with the Holy Dormition Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine on the free use of buildings located on the territory of the reserve. The warning concerns the buildings of the Lower Lavra, where the menʼs monastery is located. In the Upper Lavra, the UOC MP used the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church, but the contract for their lease expired on December 31, 2022, and was not renewed. These two temples were returned to state management on January 5.