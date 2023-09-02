”Skhemy” showed the three-story residence of the head of the UOC MP Onufriy in Lavra

"Skhemy" showed the former residence of the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Onufriy. Previously, journalists were not allowed there.

The three-story building on the territory of Nizhnia Lavra has a sauna, private rooms, dining rooms and meeting rooms. The Holy Synod of the Moscow Patriarchate was previously held in the residence and prayers were read for Russian prisoners of war already during the full-scale war.

Now there is no furniture, icons, and even lighting left in the residence — everything was taken away by representatives of the UOC MP. Archimandrite Avraamiy, the Acting Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, showed the building to journalists.