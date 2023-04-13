The UOC MP head Onufryʼs Russian passport was found in the Russian MOIʼs databases. He claimed that he renounced his Russian citizenship

Russian media found the passport of the Russian citizen of the head of the UOC MP Onufriy in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. On the other hand, there are no documents of him in the registers of invalid passports.
This is written by the Agentstvo publication.
Onufriyʼs real name is Orest Berezovsky. The publication did not find his passport in the register of canceled documents.
On the other hand, Orest Berezovskyʼs passport is available in the usual databases. It was issued in Moscow in 2002. It also states that Berezovskyʼs place of residence is Moscow.
- On April 7, the publication Ukrainian Pravda published an investigation into the fact that Metropolitan Onufriy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and more than 20 clergymen of the UOC have Russian passports. According to an excerpt from the Rospassport system, Orest Berezovsky (Onufriy) received a Russian passport on March 20, 2002 in Moscow, and a year later, in 2003, he received a Russian passport in the capital of Russia. According to the same extract, Onufriy received a foreign passport of the Russian Federation in 1998, so the metropolitan had Russian citizenship much earlier.
- The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate denied the information that its Metropolitan Onufriy has a Russian passport. Onufriy himself declared that he had renounced Russian citizenship.