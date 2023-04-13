The UOC MP head Onufryʼs Russian passport was found in the Russian MOIʼs databases. He claimed that he renounced his Russian citizenship

Russian media found the passport of the Russian citizen of the head of the UOC MP Onufriy in the databases of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. On the other hand, there are no documents of him in the registers of invalid passports.

This is written by the Agentstvo publication.

Onufriyʼs real name is Orest Berezovsky. The publication did not find his passport in the register of canceled documents.

On the other hand, Orest Berezovskyʼs passport is available in the usual databases. It was issued in Moscow in 2002. It also states that Berezovskyʼs place of residence is Moscow.