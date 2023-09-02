Reuters: The US will send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine in the next aid package

The United States will send armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine for the first time.

This is stated in the document, which was reviewed by the Reuters agency. American officials also confirmed this information.

These shells will be, in particular, in the new package of military aid to Ukraine, which will be announced next week. Ammunition will be used on American Abrams tanks, which will arrive in Ukraine in September.

According to a Reuters source, the upcoming aid package from the United States could cost up to $375 million. The exact cost and content are still being determined.

What is depleted uranium

Depleted uranium is a metal, a byproduct of the enrichment of uranium for nuclear power plants. Its radioactivity can be about 60% of ordinary, natural uranium. One of the main properties of depleted uranium is its high density. For comparison, it exceeds the density of lead by 70%. Together with the relative cheapness of the metal, this makes it attractive for the defense industry. Shells with depleted uranium penetrate steel armor much better than conventional ones. Elements for aircraft and tank shells and armor for tanks are also made from it.

The principle of operation of a shell with depleted uranium is as follows: it does not explode, but pierces the armor of the tank, causing its ammunition and fuel to ignite. In the case of hitting the target, extremely high temperatures occur, the projectile melts and partially evaporates, and the uranium dust formed ignites. Depleted uranium is not a nuclear weapon, its use is not prohibited.