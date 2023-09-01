Politico: Group of Ukrainian military completes training on Abrams tanks, first 10 to arrive in September

A group of Ukrainian military personnel completed a training program on American M1 Abrams tanks.

This was reported by Politico with reference to the official representative, Colonel Martin OʼDonnell.

Almost 200 Ukrainians trained on training tanks at the training grounds of the US Army in Germany and recently completed one of the last stages of the program — all-army battalion training at the Hohenfels training ground.

Ukraine is to receive a total of 31 Abrams tanks. According to a representative of the Ministry of Defense and another person familiar with the progress of the discussions, the first ten vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in mid-September. The tanks are currently in Germany for final repairs. As soon as everything is ready, they will be sent to Ukraine.