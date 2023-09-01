Politico: Group of Ukrainian military completes training on Abrams tanks, first 10 to arrive in September

A group of Ukrainian military personnel completed a training program on American M1 Abrams tanks.
This was reported by Politico with reference to the official representative, Colonel Martin OʼDonnell.
Almost 200 Ukrainians trained on training tanks at the training grounds of the US Army in Germany and recently completed one of the last stages of the program — all-army battalion training at the Hohenfels training ground.
Ukraine is to receive a total of 31 Abrams tanks. According to a representative of the Ministry of Defense and another person familiar with the progress of the discussions, the first ten vehicles should arrive in Ukraine in mid-September. The tanks are currently in Germany for final repairs. As soon as everything is ready, they will be sent to Ukraine.
- On January 25, 2023, US President Joe Biden informed about the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine. The delay in the delivery of Abrams to Ukraine is related to the removal of technologies that can get to the Russians.
- The Abrams tanks are part of a group of about 300 tanks provided by Western allies, including the Leopard-2 from Spain and Germany, the Challenger from Great Britain and the Leclerc from France.