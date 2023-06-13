WSJ: Ukraine likely to receive tank shells with depleted uranium from the US

The administration of the US President Joe Biden is likely to provide the Defense Forces with armor-piercing shells with depleted uranium.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes about this with reference to official officials.

The Pentagon wants the American Abrams tanks given to Ukraine to be armed with depleted uranium shells, which are regularly used by the US military and are very effective against Russian tanks.

"The projectile hits like a freight train. It is very long and very dense. In this way, it directs a large amount of kinetic energy to a specific point in the array of enemy armor," the Rand Corporation military analyst Scott Boston explained.

The proposal has been debated in the White House, and some officials have expressed concern that sending the missiles could expose Washington to criticism.

The White House is also debating whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions, a request supported by some Pentagon officials.

However, officials of the National Security Council and the State Department resist the provision of cluster munitions.

What is depleted uranium

Depleted uranium is a metal, a byproduct of the enrichment of uranium for nuclear power plants. Its radioactivity can be about 60% of ordinary, natural uranium. One of the main properties of depleted uranium is its high density. To compare, it exceeds the density of lead by 70%. This, as well as the relative cheapness of the metal, make it attractive for the defense industry. Shells with depleted uranium penetrate steel armor much better than conventional ones. Elements for aircraft and tank shells, as well as armor for tanks are made from this metal.

The principle of operation of a shell with depleted uranium is as follows: it does not explode, but pierces the armor of the tank, causing its ammunition and fuel to ignite. In the case of hitting the target, extremely high temperatures occur, the projectile melts and partially evaporates, and the uranium dust formed ignites. Depleted uranium is not a nuclear weapon and its use is not prohibited.