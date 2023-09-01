A sniper who fought against Ukraine was sentenced to 21 years in the Czech Republic

A court in Prague convicted the Czech mercenary Alois Polak, who fought in Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This is reported by the agency "Czech News".

According to the investigation, a Czech sniper killed at least four Ukrainian soldiers. The prosecutor asked for 25 years behind bars. The defense attorney appealed the verdict, noting that his client had probably already died.

The City Court of Prague considered his case for the third time. Polak was again found guilty of a terrorist attack and participation in a terrorist group. During previous hearings, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but then the sentence was based on the confessions of Polak himself on Facebook. Now the prosecution is based on the opinion of experts and metadata of the photo.

The investigation established that in December 2016, a Czech mercenary left Prague for Ukraine to fight for the "DPR". At first he was a sniper, later he commanded a platoon.

Polak was very active on Facebook, but has not posted anything since April 2022. That is why the lawyer concluded that he died. However, the court had evidence that at the beginning of the summer of 2023 Polak was still fighting in Ukraine.

If the mercenary returns to the Czech Republic, he can demand a new consideration of his case. In such cases, the original conviction is automatically overturned and the person is tried again.