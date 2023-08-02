The president of the Czech Republic allowed 14 citizens of the country to fight for Ukraine

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel allowed 14 more citizens to participate in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the president, Marketa Rehakova, iROZHLAS writes.

The legislation prohibits Czech citizens from serving in foreign armed forces, unless it is a NATO army. In order to legally participate in hostilities on the side of Kyiv, the fighters must ask for permission from the president. Violators face criminal prosecution. They can file an appeal, but so far there have been no such appeals.

146 Czechs currently have the consent of the leader of the Czech Republic for the defense of Ukraine. Of these, 132 people received permission from former President Milos Zeman.

Peter Pavel rejected the request of eight people to fight on the side of Ukraine. The presidentʼs spokeswoman did not specify the reason for the refusal.

Prosecutor Martin Bily from the High Prosecutorʼs Office in Prague said that criminal investigations are currently open against two people who serve in foreign armed forces. But it is unknown which countriesʼ armies we are talking about.