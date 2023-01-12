Permission to serve anywhere and equal salaries: the Ukrainian parliament expanded the rights of foreign volunteers

The Verkhovna Rada expanded the rights of foreign volunteers in Ukraine. Now they will apply not only to those who serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but also in other armed formations, in particular, in the National Guard.

321 lawmakers voted for the corresponding bill No. 8098.

The document allows foreign volunteers to legally stay on the territory of Ukraine and be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. Previously, this was allowed to those who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the new law extends this right to the National Guard, the State Special Transport Service and other military formations in Ukraine.

The procedure for joining the service will also be simplified. Foreigners who want to fight for Ukraine can apply directly to military units.

In addition, the draft law equalizes the salary of foreigners with Ukrainian military personnel.

The authors of the document were more than 30 peopleʼs deputies, including the head of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia, the head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shulyak, representatives of the Holos faction Oleksandr Ustinov, Yulia Klymenko, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, lawmaker from Eurosolidarity faction Volodymyr Vyatrovych and many others.