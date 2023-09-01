Budanov: China does not want the defeat of Russia, but supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Kyrylo Budanov informed that China does not want Russiaʼs defeat in the war against Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk.

"There is a unique culture there, their logic is not always clear to our population. For China, Russiaʼs military defeat is a bad thing. In a big strategic game, in their opinion, they will be left alone with their opponents, and they donʼt want that," noted Budanov.

He also noted that at the same time China supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and speaks about it.

"It means a lot, the official statements there are serious. They need a configuration in which Russia does not suffer an open defeat, but it is also desirable that Ukraine regains its sovereignty. But I emphasize that it is desirable," said Budanov, adding that if China helped the Russian Federation, it would not have any problems with weapons.