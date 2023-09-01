SBU declared the suspicion to the head of the Russian Central Committee Pamfilova, her deputy and secretary

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the head of the Central Election Commission of Russia Ella Pamfilova, who is organizing fake voting in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. It is planned to be held in the first half of September.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

In addition to Pamfilova, her deputy Mykola Bulaev and the secretary of the Russian department Nataliia Budarina received suspicions.

According to the investigation, all three will create the appearance of an "election process" in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Local traitors and collaborators are recruited to work in fake election committees.

In order to "draw" the required number of votes for the Kremlinʼs proteges, the leadership of the Russian CEC will use its "experience" in organizing last yearʼs fake elections.

Investigators of the Security Service informed Pamfilova, Bulaeva and Budarinya about the suspicion under part 3 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine). They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Security is working to bring them to justice.