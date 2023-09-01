Kyrylo Budanov: The drones that attacked the air base in Pskov were launched from the territory of Russia

The drones used to attack the Kresty air base in Pskov were launched from the territory of Russia. The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in a comment to "The War Zone".

"We are working from the territory of Russia," Budanov noted, but did not specify whether scouts or Russian partisans attacked. He also declined to say which drones were used and how many.

According to Budanov, the result of the attack was two destroyed and two seriously damaged Il-76 transport sides. Russia uses them to transport military cargo and paratroopers. In the upper part of the plane are the fuel tanks and an important part of the wing spar — it was these sections of the plane that the drones specifically attacked.

"The War Zone" also published satellite images of the "Kresty" airfield. It can be seen that two planes are completely destroyed and two more are damaged. Budanov also gave the publication a photo of the moment one of the planes was hit — it is a picture from the infrared camera of the drone that took part in the attack.

