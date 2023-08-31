General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than 30 Russian artillery systems over the past day

40 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army over the past day. Russia lost 610 occupiers, 13 tanks and 31 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians launched an unsuccessful offensive in the districts of Novoyehorivka and Bilohorivka. In the Bakhmut direction, they were unsuccessful in the districts of Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian fighters hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinsky district of the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Shakhtarsk direction in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully advanced in the Verbove area.

During the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made ten strikes on personnel concentration areas and four on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of rocket troops and artillery hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the command post and the EW station of the occupiers.