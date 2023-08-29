Defense forces released Robotyne for almost three months

During the occupation period, the Russian army set up an echelon defense line in Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, so the liberation of the village lasted for almost three months.

Ruslan Movchan, the first deputy head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, told about it.

"Ukrainian troops are continuing to liberate the Zaporizhzhia region from the occupiers step by step. The village of Robotyne was liberated the other day. This settlement was liberated for almost three months because the occupiers set up a multi-echelon defense line there from the moment of its occupation. Now the village is completely liberated, the state symbols of Ukraine are hung on the buildings of local authorities," he said.