In the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, fighters of the 47th Brigade installed a Ukrainian flag with Zaluzhnyʼs signature

Fighters of the 47th separate mechanized brigade raised the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Historical day! Soldiers of the 47th separate mechanized brigade raised the flag of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, which is on one of the hottest directions — Melitopol one. A blue-yellow flag with the signature of the Commander-in-Chief of the Zamayor Armed Forces on the school destroyed by the Russian occupiers on National Flag Day," the brigadeʼs message reads.

Subsequently, the video with the Ukrainian flag was made public by the Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi himself.